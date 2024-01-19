Adopt A Pet: Lend some warmth of love to these furry buddies in Delhi-NCR

This week, nine pups and three kittens are available for adoption in Delhi-NCR. Meet the doggos and cattos who are waiting for their furever homes!

Lyla the cuddle machine

Lyla is a low-maintenance cat who loves napping around her human's neck.

Lyla is a four-month-old human-friendly indie whose favourite napping spot is around her hooman’s neck. She is extremely comfortable with other cats and quite low-maintenance as doesn’t create a fuss about food. What she mostly eats is wet and dry cat food. Healthy, dewormed and vaccinated, she is all set to bring smiles in your life. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919711315741.

A litter of seven pups

The seven puppies namely Liner, CC, Chotu, Coffee, Tika, Nosey and Motu, are quite healthy, happy and playful.

Liner, CC, Chotu, Coffee, Tika, Nosey and Motu are seven pups from a two-month-old litter. Their mother was abandoned by her owners when she was pregnant and has now been adopted by the humans who are taking care of the puppers and want to give these for adoption together or individually. Active, playful and healthy, these munchkin are friendly with humans and canines alike. Their vaccine cycle has also begun. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919841473923.

Shine on!

Shine is a joyful furball who loves birdwatching and soaking in the sunshine from the balcony.

Shine is a five-month-old indie who was abandoned and tied outside an animal feeder’s house, earlier this month. He is now living with his rescuer but they can’t adopt him due to health issues. A joyful champ, he is sure to become best friends with whoever becomes his human. He even likes other animals and enjoys sitting in the balcony, soaking in the sunshine and bird watching! Not fussy about food, he’s completely healthy and vaccinated. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919810063666.

Big sis

Reshu is a sweet, obedient girl who is looking for parents who can help her manage her weight.

Reshu, a four-and-a-half-year-old labrador retriever, was abandoned by the humans who had bought her as a puppy. She was then rescued from the streets, a few months ago, and has since been with her rescuer. A sweet, obedient girl, she loves cuddles, treats and making her humans happy. Currently obese, she will need a family that can focus on her weight management and needs a house either on the ground floor or with lift access. She is fully vaccinated. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919810553737.

The inseparable!

Kiri and Kaia will have to be adopted as a pair, but the two are also comfortable if left alone for a few hours.

Kiri and Kaia are six-month-old kitties who were born to a stray cat and got separated from her almost immediately. Rescued from the streets when they were just five days old, they have been hand-raised ever since. They are easygoing and will follow you when you are around and shall also be perfectly content being alone for about six to eight hours in case you are away for work. Available for adoption only as a pair, this duo is also comfortable with children, dogs, and other cats. Spayed, fully vaccinated, dewormed and litter-trained, they just need loving humans. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919910466666.

