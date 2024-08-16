Adopt a Pet: Meet these cool furry buddies, in quest of a place called home

This week, some fabulous companions are looking for forever homes in Delhi-NCR. Wouldn't you give them a chance to show what it's got to be the best buddies ever? Read on to know more about them: Meet the furry friends in Delhi-NCR, who are searching for forever homes.

Simba is a 45-day-old resilient and playful kitten whose striking blue eyes will steal your heart! A courageous and spirited soul, he was rescued when he was just 30 days old. Thriving well, he loves to explore his surroundings. His vaccinations are up to date and litter training is ongoing. This curious little one has an adventurous spirit and loves to give warm cuddles. Want some? Adopt him by sending a WhatsApp message to +91-8527265678

Zoey and Aarya, eight months old Indie, are both sisters from the same litter. They like to eat chicken-rice and have been mainly on a non-vegetarian diet comprising eggs. Besides, the two also relish paneer. Both are spayed and quick learners at their ongoing toilet- and leash- training. The two can be adopted separately but the future parents will have to give both of them some time to adapt to a new environment. To adopt, contact: +91-9953605759

Cuddles, a one-year-old Indian Spitz, is just like his name and looking for a home only in NCR. He was found abandoned in Civil Lines, but regardless of this reckless behaviour shown by his previous parents, he hasn't doused his spirit to remain happy, active, and super friendly with both humans as well as other canines. He loves to nap on the couch and indulge in playdates with his mates. Toilet trained already, he's learning to walk on the leash. While he picks up this skill, you must walk towards him and drop a WhatsApp message here to adopt: +91-9971972409

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write to: htcity.pets@gmail.com

