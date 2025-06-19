Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Airport mess: Cancelled flights, water logging fuel woes of passenger across India; frustration floods social media

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 19, 2025 02:10 PM IST

Water leaking through ceiling and wet floors at Delhi airport, stranded passengers at Mumbai, flight cancellations, etc lead to outpour of fliers across India. 

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed Delhi on Tuesday, diverting at least 12 flights from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Interruptions in flight operations have surged recently, especially for Air India. The Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12 has prompted overcautious checking of all possible technical snags. But there’s more as the woes of travellers spilt online when floodgates seemed to open at the recently renovated Terminal 1.

At least 12 flights from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were diverted due to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday. (Photo: Salman Ali / HT(for representational purpose only))
At least 12 flights from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were diverted due to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday. (Photo: Salman Ali / HT(for representational purpose only))

I boarded a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru yesterday morning. It was delayed due to the heavy rains in Mumbai. This was the first time I boarded a flight since the unfortunate Air India plane crash. Given the news that’s been surfacing around different airlines almost every day across the world, I was really nervous. For the first time ever, I continued to feel anxious even after takeoff. The queues at the airport were longer than usual because the airline staff was being extra cautious. There was more checking than usual, even if you were travelling with Digi Yatra. But it makes sense because there’s definitely panic for both sides — travellers as well as airline staff. Tushar Haldankar, Mumbai-based sales and marketing executive

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Airport mess: Cancelled flights, water logging fuel woes of passenger across India; frustration floods social media
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On