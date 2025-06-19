Airport mess: Cancelled flights, water logging fuel woes of passenger across India; frustration floods social media

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed Delhi on Tuesday, diverting at least 12 flights from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Interruptions in flight operations have surged recently, especially for Air India. The Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12 has prompted overcautious checking of all possible technical snags. But there’s more as the woes of travellers spilt online when floodgates seemed to open at the recently renovated Terminal 1.

I boarded a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru yesterday morning. It was delayed due to the heavy rains in Mumbai. This was the first time I boarded a flight since the unfortunate Air India plane crash. Given the news that’s been surfacing around different airlines almost every day across the world, I was really nervous. For the first time ever, I continued to feel anxious even after takeoff. The queues at the airport were longer than usual because the airline staff was being extra cautious. There was more checking than usual, even if you were travelling with Digi Yatra. But it makes sense because there’s definitely panic for both sides — travellers as well as airline staff. Tushar Haldankar, Mumbai-based sales and marketing executive