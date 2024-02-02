Amrit Udyan opens at Rashtrapati Bhavan: Here's all you must know to visit!

From tulips, roses and daffodils to Asiatic and Oriental lilies, the landscaping marvel of Amrit Udyan (ertswhile Mughal Gardens) has begun welcoming visitors from February 2. The Central Lawn, which has rare and exotic flowers with the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the backdrop, the Long Garden featuring hanging gardens, Circular Garden with a stepped landscape of tulips are some of the highlights of this year. Over 100 varieties of roses can be seen across the landscape of Amrit Udyan.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Late-flowering chrysanthemums can be spotted at the Central Lawn. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The attractions include a floral top, a signature rose garden, a Van Vatika featuring wooden structures and a selfie point with the signature logo of Amrit Udyan.

The cacti garden, which has several species, is a haven for admirers of succulents and is one of the designated selfie spots.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Navika Gupta, deputy press secretary to the President, shares, “We’ve already seen 50,000 prebookings for Udyan Utsav 2024, where the emphasis is on rare seasonal flowers. The key attractions include a floral clock, a 225-year-old Sheesham tree and a selfie point for visitors.”

Scarlet glory bowers adorn the walls of the Long Garden. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Avneesh Banswal, chief horticulturist, informs, “Amrit Udyan has a lot of sharp edges, but with the themed garden we have introduced some softness by planting 18 species of tulips. Alongside, more than 100 varieties of roses are also on display.”

Daffodils at the Circular Garden, to add sunny vibrance to otherwise gloomy mornings.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Planning a visit? Must know:

Shuttle buses will ply from Central Secretariat to Gate 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan from 9.30am to 5pm, everyday.

The garden will remain closed on Mondays, for maintenance.

Visitors can carry mobile phones, purses/handbags, water bottles, and milk bottles for children.

Medical and washroom facilities are available on the premises.

There is also a food court offering Indian cuisine.

Special days have been marked for differently ambled individuals (February 22), Defence personnel (February 23), women and tribal women SHGs (March 1), and children from orphanages (March 5).

Bouquets of flamingo lilies line the pavement across the landscape.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Catch It Live

What: Udyan Utsav 2024 Phase-I

Where: Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan (Entry from Gate 35)

When: February 2 to March 31

Timing: 10am to 5pm (Entry closes at 4pm)

Entry: www.visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/visit/amrit-udyan (Walk-in registration at Gate 12)

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat on the Yellow and Violet Lines

