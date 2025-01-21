Menu Explore
An evening showcasing the strings of harmony

ByKriti Shukla
Jan 21, 2025 01:25 PM IST

This weekend's Bharatiyam’s Ragas for Yamuna Edition 3 celebrated Indian classical music and environmental consciousness.

Under the open skies, Bharatiyam’s Ragas for Yamuna Edition 3 unfolded this weekend as a seamless blend of Indian classical music and environmental consciousness. Art and culture enthusiasts celebrated melodies that echo Nature’s soul.

Mithilesh Kumar Jha and Deepak Kshirsagar (Manoj Verma/HT)
Mithilesh Kumar Jha and Deepak Kshirsagar (Manoj Verma/HT)

The evening began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a poignant address from Chief Guest former chief justice of India DY Chandrachud. He remarked, “It’s essential to reflect on what we can give back to Nature because if we don’t, Nature has its own way of reclaiming what it’s owed. We are all bound by a common thread of humanity.”

The night’s performances were nothing short of enchanting. Guitarist Deepak Kshirsagar’s classical compositions, complemented by Mitlesh Kumar Jha’s rhythmic brilliance, set the tone for a soulful evening. The crescendo arrived with Anwar Khan’s stirring Rajasthani folk renditions, transporting the audience to a timeless realm.

