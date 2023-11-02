AQI woes: Delhiites go the green way as air purifying plants go out of stock

Are you too finding it difficult to breathe as Delhi gets enveloped in a thick blanket of smog? How about taking the green route like many other residents of NCR. At 343, the air quality index (AQI) was in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday morning. Since the pollutant particles in the air have become the talk of town, Delhiites have started rushing to nurseries to hoard indoor plants that act as natural air purifiers. Demand for plants like areca palm, peace lily, money plant, and aglaonema, has been on the rise since these are known to purify the air. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)

Money plant is currently available at Sunder Nursery, Masjid Nursery and Kirti Nursery.(Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT)

“The demand for plants such as areca palm, peace lily and money plant has gone so high since the last week of October that we have run out of stock,” informs Kamal Saini, owner at Masjid Nursery, Pandara Road, adding, “I’ve sold at least 100 saplings each of money plant and silver king, and 20kgs of seed for snake plant as these are easy to grow. Most of these grow in monsoon and humne socha hi nahin tha ki itni bikri ho jayegi ki paudhe kum padenge.”

Kalka Das Mahto, chief gardener at Sunder Nursery, notes that the number of people visiting the place has also gone up exponentially. “Roz kareeb 100 log aa rahe hain air purifying plants mangne. Those who are unable to come are calling to ask about the availability of these plants as there’s a shortage in many nurseries,” he informs, adding, “Snake plant, aglaonema, syngonium, monstera and rubber plants are some of the most sought-after options right now.”

Aglaonema is currently available at Sunder Nursery, Sunder Nagar and Masjid Nursery, Pandara Road. (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT)

Mitali Kashyap, who lives in Chhatarpur, shares, “As soon as I started feeling something obstructing my respiratory system, I rushed to Kirti Nursery in Ghitorni and bought 20 plants for my home. These are natural air cleansers and don’t make the room dry or stuffy like electronic air purifiers. So why not opt for natural choices for as long as we have a choice?”

