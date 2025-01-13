Artistic odyssey of a printmaker: An exhibition of Anupam Sud's works, in Delhi

From artist Anupam Sud’s early prints created in the 1970s to her more recent experimental collages developed during the pandemic, the ongoing exhibition, Anupam Sud: The Journey A Full Circle, highlights her contributions to art. From Sud’s iconic etchings of the 1970s to her innovative print collages created during the pandemic, the exhibition offers a compelling narrative throughout.

The exhibition, which opened in December 2024, features over 60 artworks, spanning across six decades of Sud’s career as one of the finest printmakers in India. The displayed works trace her evolution as an artist.

“This exhibition that spans two distinct periods of my practice — the early 1970s and the more recent 2010s — comes at a transformative time when the rigours of printmaking are making it difficult for me to continue as a printmaker,” shares Sud.

The 80-year-old artist, whose works have previously been displayed at several national as well as international venues, adds, “It is, therefore, a good time to look back to see how the meticulous learning of printmaking techniques, the choice and use of materials and the social environment from which I derived my images and compositions have shaped my practice of six decades.”

What: The Journey A Full Circle — Anupam Sud

Where: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links

On till: February 2

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market on the Violet Line

