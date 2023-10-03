Asian Games boost: Delhi University gets its first esports soc

India’s contingent recently laded in China, where esports made a debut as a medal event at the Asian Games 2022. And guess who have they inspired? Young students of colleges across Delhi-NCR, who have now come up with a first-of-its-kind esports and gaming society in Delhi University — ARCADE. A happy moment where team India’s esport contingent is seen after landing in Hangzhou (China) for Asian Games 2022.

Five students from Delhi University’s Hansraj College, along with two students from a Ghaziabad-based engineering college hacame together to form this DU soc. This pilot team includes Ishwar Yadav, Apoorva Anand, Vinay Rathore, Jatin Seth and Ansh Nagar from Hansraj as well as Harsh Rajvanshi and Vivek Chaudhary (engineering students at a Ghaziabad-based university).

“Esports isn’t just about gaming… it’s about breaking barriers, fostering community, and nurturing talent,” shares Ishwar Yadav, a final-year student of BA (Hons) Philosophy and the brain behind this new society. “Our mission is to create a community where esports enthusiasts can not only showcase their skills but also elevate their abilities. I’ve been an ardent follower in this field for over five years now... The whole point of forming this group is for us to be at the forefront of this revolution of esports where these games are no longer just seen as time pass,” adds Yadav.

Ishwar Yadav, the brain behind ARCADE, is hopeful that the society will inspire other gamers to follow their dreams.

Opining how “Esports is at the cusp of becoming a staple in the international gaming tournaments,” Vinay Rathore, a second-year student of BCom (Hons), adds, “Our aim is to raise awareness and encourage participation in this burgeoning sporting culture. The debut of the field at Asian Games 2022 has given us not just a new motivation but has also set a new benchmark for gaming.”

Apoorva Anand, a second-year student of BA (Prog) and a self-confessed philomath, feels that esports players such as Sabyasachi ‘Antidote’ Bose (Valorant), Darshan Batra and Shubham Goli (DOTA) have made these games qualify under the same parameter as “mainstream physical sports”. “One no longer needs to hide one’s passion for gaming. It no longer makes you look like a geek if you are playing video games but builds your brand as an athlete. One day, I’m sure students of DU will be wearing the Indian jersey at international games and bring home laurels for the country.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!