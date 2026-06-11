Austrian ambassador hosts classical guitar recital in Delhi

The occasion was an intimate classical guitar recital hosted by Robert Zischg, Austrian Ambassador, featuring the internationally acclaimed, Berlin-based virtuoso Dmitry Zagumennikov.

The chaotic energy of Delhi faded away the moment the first guitar string was plucked at the Residence of the Austrian Ambassador on Wednesday evening.

The compositions featured works by master composers including Mozart, Schubert, Mertz, Albéniz, and Rodrigo.

Reflecting on Austria’s artistic legacy, Ambassador said, “Austria may be a small country in terms of size, but I always say it is a cultural superpower. Tonight, we heard a number of pieces by Austrian composers that were not originally written for the guitar but were beautifully translated for it.”

The Ambassador also highlighted the special connection behind the performance, noting that Dmitry actually studied in Graz, Austria, making him the perfect conduit for the evening.