Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
Baklava named among most popular Iftar desserts: Delhi-NCR top spots to grab a crunchy, syrupy bite!

ByAalokitaa Basu
Mar 11, 2025 06:30 PM IST

Baklava named among op Iftar desserts by Taste Atlas: Authentic spots in Delhi-NCR to grab a crunchy, syrupy bite

If you've acquainted yourselves with the absolute delight of chomping on Baklava bites as the nutty fillings melt into the syrupy goodness the layers stand dunked in, you aren't really one to be finding a reason to treat yourself to some. But for argument's sake, Taste Atlas recently came out with a list of the most popular Iftar desserts, savoured the world over. And guess what? The precious Baklava has of course made the cut at rank 2, being beaten by only the off-late, very viral Kunafah. Other contenders on the list include the Sholeh Zard, Qatayef, Lapis Legit, Ma'amoul, Revani, Tufahija and Lokum.

Top Delhi NCR spots to grab a crunchy, syrup-laden Baklava bite(Photos: Simply Recipes, Turkish Food Travel)
Top Delhi NCR spots to grab a crunchy, syrup-laden Baklava bite(Photos: Simply Recipes, Turkish Food Travel)

Speaking of the list, Kunafah may be the flavour of the hour, but the remaining items on the list traverse a variety of textures and flavour profiles be it the custardy goodness of the Sholeh Zard,the gujiya-like Qatayef, the biscuit-adjacent Ma'amoul, the spongy Revani or even the chewy Lokum — each is an easy sell to the sweet teeth of the world. But there's a reason why Baklava as a dessert, has not only stood the test of time but has come up as one of Turkey's most popular gastronomic exports to the world.

While making Baklava can be a very gratifying experience, handling reams and reams of filo sheets, the very delicate filling and the slurpy syrup, isn't really a cakewalk.

If all this Baklava-talk has got you hungry for some like us, we have a list of top-tier recos around Delhi-NCR, where you can zoom to right this second to lose your taste buds in endless bites of the crunchy, nutty, syrup-laden delicacy:

Oasis Baklava (all outlets)

Istanbul Baklava, Lajpat Nagar

Kunafa, Lodhi Colony — the cashew baklava here is a must try!

Zahra, Shaheen Bagh

Which of these spots will you be hitting up first?

