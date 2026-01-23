Basant Panchami celebrations at Delhi's Nizamuddin stir debate: Dargah committee upset about ticketed heritage walks
Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah committee criticises the commercialisation of Sufi Basant festival by Delhi's heritage walk groups. Walk conductors rebut.
Every year on Basant Panchami, Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah is soaked in shades of yellow, turning the neighbourhood into a vivid spectacle as Delhi welcomes spring. With crowds thronging the shrine during this time, the celebrations have also grown popular among the city’s heritage walk circuit. This year, however, the Dargah committee has raised concerns over what it calls the “commercialisation” of the festival by some heritage walk groups.
“Basant Panchami ka programme Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya ke time se chala aa raha hai aur yeh public ke liye free of cost rehta hai. People of all faiths participate in it,” says Syed Anis Nizami, in-charge at the Dargah, adding, “We noticed recently that some fake Insta accounts were charging tickets from devotees to attend this. That is when we called them out by posting on our official handle to protect the devotees from the deceit… Plus, we are also unhappy about how some popular walk conductors have begun commercialising the festival by taking bookings and charging money from people by enticing them to attend walks themed around it. No part of the earnings they are making through these bookings are contributed to the dargah.”
To address the issue, the committee has decided not to announce the programme timings on its official social media handles this year. Syed Faiz Nizami, Sajjadah Nashin at the Dargah, says, “By not announcing the timings of the programme, we wanted everyone to be genuinely part of the celebrations and just walk in to blend with the festive spirit organically.”
Walk conductors’ rebuttal
Abu Sufiyan Khan from TalesofCity insists that the fee has nothing to do with the Basant ritual. “The fee charged for such walks is for the research, curation, facilitation, and for managing groups in a sensitive and crowded area. It’s not a fee for the fest or entry to the Dargah or for participation in any religious practices,” he says, adding that many first-time visitors hesitate to go alone. He further adds, “Upon receiving several requests we decided to organise a walk to promote the historical and cultural legacy of Basant as well as explore the neighbourhood of Nizamuddin.”
Ramit Mitra from DelhiByFoot echoes the point, adding that his group also contributes to the shrine. He shares, “We share a part of collections from all such walks as donation to the Dargah to show our support not just to the functioning of religious sites but also for the special qawwali programmes. Having said that, we also feel the Dargah authorities can’t deny the role of heritage walk groups like ours in popularising the event itself.”