Basant Panchami celebrations at Delhi's Nizamuddin stir debate: Dargah committee upset about ticketed heritage walks

Every year on Basant Panchami, Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah is soaked in shades of yellow, turning the neighbourhood into a vivid spectacle as Delhi welcomes spring. With crowds thronging the shrine during this time, the celebrations have also grown popular among the city’s heritage walk circuit. This year, however, the Dargah committee has raised concerns over what it calls the “commercialisation” of the festival by some heritage walk groups. Every year, Basant Panchami is celebrated at the Dargah in the memory of poet Amir Khusrow; who dedicated his songs of spring to Khwaja Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

“Basant Panchami ka programme Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya ke time se chala aa raha hai aur yeh public ke liye free of cost rehta hai. People of all faiths participate in it,” says Syed Anis Nizami, in-charge at the Dargah, adding, “We noticed recently that some fake Insta accounts were charging tickets from devotees to attend this. That is when we called them out by posting on our official handle to protect the devotees from the deceit… Plus, we are also unhappy about how some popular walk conductors have begun commercialising the festival by taking bookings and charging money from people by enticing them to attend walks themed around it. No part of the earnings they are making through these bookings are contributed to the dargah.”