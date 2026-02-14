Bhajan clubbing is Delhi University’s new Valentine vibe
From Ramjas college to ARSD, thousands of students are choosing high-energy bhajan nights over traditional clubbing this Valentine’s Day
Damdami Mai puja is passé. Roses and candlelight dinners may still rule Instagram, but this Valentine’s Day, Delhi University students are trading date nights for bhajan nights.
A bhajan clubbing evening at Shyam Lal College today, which has received over 4,000 registrations so far, has become the unexpected hotspot for couples looking to switch things up. And yes, reels played a part.
“Watching reels of (cricketer) Virat Kohli and (actor-wife) Anushka Sharma attending bhajan clubbings gave me serious couple goals,” laughs Kritika Chandra, a first-year student of Ramjas College. She adds, “At first we were unsure. But then we thought, a spiritual yet party vibe together? That’s such a core memory waiting to happen.”
For many students, the charm lies in ditching the predictable Valentine template. “Every year it’s dinner, movies, maybe a club,” says Ronil Chandra, a final-year student of Kirori Mal College. “This time we’re still dancing, just not at a typical club. A bhajan night feels fresh and fun. You still get that celebratory energy.”
Earlier this week, more than 10,000 students gathered at Ramjas College for one such evening, the first of nine nights being organised across North and South Campuses. With live bands and a concert-like set-up, students swayed to devotional tracks under stage lights instead of disco strobes.
The initiative, under the banner Vasantotsav 2026, is being organised by the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture from February 10 to 19. It taps into what many describe as a growing interest in spirituality among Gen Z.
Aryan Maan, president of DUSU, confirms the overwhelming response: “The registrations have been crazy. We noticed students leaning more towards spirituality and saw the bhajan clubbing trend growing. We thought, why not bring it to campus? The response proves we were right.”
