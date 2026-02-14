Bhajan clubbing is Delhi University’s new Valentine vibe

Damdami Mai puja is passé. Roses and candlelight dinners may still rule Instagram, but this Valentine’s Day, Delhi University students are trading date nights for bhajan nights. The Bhajan clubbing initiative, under the banner Vasantotsav 2026, is being organised from February 10 to 19.

A bhajan clubbing evening at Shyam Lal College today, which has received over 4,000 registrations so far, has become the unexpected hotspot for couples looking to switch things up. And yes, reels played a part.

“Watching reels of (cricketer) Virat Kohli and (actor-wife) Anushka Sharma attending bhajan clubbings gave me serious couple goals,” laughs Kritika Chandra, a first-year student of Ramjas College. She adds, “At first we were unsure. But then we thought, a spiritual yet party vibe together? That’s such a core memory waiting to happen.”

For many students, the charm lies in ditching the predictable Valentine template. “Every year it’s dinner, movies, maybe a club,” says Ronil Chandra, a final-year student of Kirori Mal College. “This time we’re still dancing, just not at a typical club. A bhajan night feels fresh and fun. You still get that celebratory energy.”