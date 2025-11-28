Black Friday Sale 2025: Here's a peek into the shopping cart of 5 popular Delhi-NCR influencers

Black Friday is here, today, bringing with it wild deals, full carts, and zero hesitation. And while influencers are usually the ones telling everyone else what to buy, it's time to know what is it that they are scrolling, comparing and hunting for among the best steals. From tech guru Rajiv Makhni's tap on air purifier to fashion and beauty influencer Kritika Khurana's lip balm love, here's what's reserving space in the shopping cart of some of the most popular influencers based in NCR. (Photos: Instagram) From viral beauty must-haves and smart home upgrades to sleek new gadgets, here’s what some of Delhi-NCR’s most followed content creators are eyeing for their own haul! Rajiv Makhni, Tech Influencer

“My ultimate Black Friday Dream List is away from mundane stuff like phones and laptops and all about tech that makes your heart and mind both go ‘wow’. So topping the list is Sony PlayStation 5 Pro (2TB) because the standard PS5 is great, but the Pro is the ultimate gaming machine with uncompromised performance that puts souped up gaming PCs to shame. Number 2 on my list is Nosh AI Smart Cooking Robot because it’s legendary in culinary circles for its ability to cook an entire meal automatically. With its innovation, masterchef skills and access to thousands of recipes, it essentially downloads dinner. At Number 3 is the Samsung 98-inch Neo QLED 8K (QN990 Series) because Size matters and at 98 inches, this isn't a TV; it's a video wall. The Neo QLED 8K offers mind-bending brightness and clarity and turns a living room into an IMAX arena. Number 4 on my list is the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde (BP06). Forget the small plastic towers; this is an industrial-grade beast designed for large, open-plan Indan homes. It detects and destroys formaldehyde and CO2 levels. Finally at Number 5 comes the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 (Tan Leather). Made with cast aluminum and real Nappa leather, the Px8 offers sound resolution that reveals details in songs you’ve heard a thousand times. The soundstage is stadium like and the looks are breathtaking.” Kritika Khurana, Fashion and beauty influencer

“I’m so excited for Black Friday! Every year, I tell myself I won’t shop and every year I fail. But this time, I’m only looking for things that actually help me with my content and there are a few things that just make content so much easier. Like first, I really want a good mini light, that I can just carry around. Then, a small mic. You know those soft aesthetic videos I make? A good mic would make them sound so much nicer. And maybe some pretty décor pieces for my new place. You guys know I love warm, cozy corners. A nice mirror, a candle holder, something that looks cute on camera, that always inspires me to create more.” Yashvi Bagga, Digital Content Creator

“Don’t expect some financially intelligent investment from me... I’m a lip-balm girlie at heart! While people wait for iPhones and gadgets, I’m out here refreshing beauty websites like it’s the stock market because Victoria’s Secret, Laneige, and half the perfumes and lip glosses in the universe magically become 50% off! Black Friday is the only time I can buy a ₹1,000 lip balm without my mom launching a full emotional TED Talk on ‘Value of Money’. So yes, I am absolutely waiting. Because: glossy lips >>> financial maturity.” Praveen, Content creator

“I don’t need more gadgets — I need inner peace delivered in two days with free returns and zero adulting required! This too, neatly bubble wrapped, with the delivery guy saying, ‘Sir, please leave a 5-star rating for mental stability.’ And if there’s a ‘Buy one, get one free’ then I’m gifting the extra one to all my over-thinking friends. Jokes apart, I’m waiting to buy a treadmill I’ll use twice — once to test it and once to post an Instagram story saying ‘new beginnings’!” Shivesh Bhatia, Food blogger

