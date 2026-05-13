Book Review | Crafting tales, cocktails and India’s drinking culture

Waking up to the whiff of tea or coffee brewing in the kitchen feels like a warm hug in the morning. Imagine if a peg of your favourite spirit is added to it? Blasphemy, some may exclaim, whereas others may sit up to read what’s in this concoction. With this trick, author Parag A Shastry hooks readers into his new book, Madira. Cover of the book Madira by Parag A Shastry.

This compilation of 101 cocktails may seem like yet another collection of recipes. But when it begins from Chapter 1, and not 0, and comes across as a solid documentation of Indian spirits, then the reader humbly stands corrected. While recounting the “memory, heritage, and a sense of belonging” behind each drink that has shaped Indian culture since time immemorial, the writing draws the reader towards realms that have been often overlooked. It seems as though the writer is conversing with the reader about forgotten tales or widely shared anecdotes that went viral, even as something gets stirred up at the bar or in the kitchen. Such is the feel of the intoxication!

Marrying fiction with thesis-style testimonials, the traditions associated with alcoholic drinks in India are captured across the country’s length and breadth. From Kashmiri Noon Chai Whiskey to Mysore Pak Old-Fashioned, the titles turn into drinks and keep the reader interested, invested and intertwined with ingredients that can be felt and sniffed with the words describing them. Beyond this, towards the end of the chapters, this work also doles out some practical advice such as how to set up a home bar, stock it up sustainably, and mix innovation with tradition.

Both India’s drinking language and the rituals behind it receive their due recognition. The culture of drinking in India finds a new meaning, and probably even new takers.

Herein, a question arises: What about teetotallers? This is where Parag’s artistry at building engaging narratives before enlisting the exact measurements of each potion comes in handy. Each chapter first dishes out a delightful chronicle, just enough for the guest to snack alongside the thought of sipping what comes later. Owing to this sectional setting and format, even if the book is bulky, it doesn’t feel like a heavy read.

Title: Madira: India’s Forgotten Spirits And Cocktail Revival

Author: Parag A Shastry

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: ₹695

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