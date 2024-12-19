Book Review: Liberal Hearts dabbles in romance, but only for a lazy weekend

An alumna of a private university in Delhi-NCR, author Nayantara Violet Alva uses a fictional educational campus as a crucial build up to plot her latest book, Liberal Hearts. Alva, who has produced popular television shows such as Anupamaa, grew up in Delhi and Bengaluru before settling in Mumbai. But, she draws inspiration from her college life in Delhi to explore some of the complex themes that teenagers experience while on the brink of a new life. These range from the tingling of the first love to the exhilaration of first drinks. Cover of the book, Liberal Hearts by author Nayantara Violet Alva.

The storyline comes with a dose of humour that makes it partially enjoyable. But what marred the effort is the over-familiar trope: a privileged girl surrounded by cookie-cutter characters meets a not-so-privileged boy, leading to a sweet romance filled with predictable challenges. Taking a page out of the rom-com plots often explored by her mother, popular author Anjuna Chauhan, Alva follows the journey of her protagonist Namya who is a strong-willed young woman navigating the complexities of college life at Maurya College of Liberal Arts in rural Haryana. When she crosses paths with Vir, a stoic yet unexpectedly charming individual, Namya is forced to reconsider who she is and examine the hidden layers of the rigid structures surrounding her.

As the story progresses, there is a lot in the book that stands out for a young reader — the accurate representation of college life in the middle of nowhere, the disillusionment that comes with getting a higher education as well as the simple truth of life that instates how you can’t please everyone all the time!

Alva’s right intentions for the book come through in bits and pieces as one explores the thought-out female friendships, conversations around class hierarchy and queer relationships. Unfortunately, the choppy prose and bare setting are unable to establish it as a coming-of-age romance. So the story has its thought-provoking moments, but feels more suited for a light weekend read rather than something that would offer a lasting perspective.

Title: Liberal Hearts

Author: Nayantara Violet Alva

Publisher: Ebury Press

Price: ₹350

