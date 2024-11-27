Cricketer Virat Kohli to be spotted at Delhi's Lodhi Garden? Here's when and why

You must be living under a rock if you still don’t know about the celebrity-lookalike contests that have taken over the world. From actor Timothée Chalamet-themed viral event in Washington Square Park (US) – which witnessed a surprise cameo by the star himself – to London (UK)’s Harry Styles showdown, this competition has really become the talk of the globe. And now, Delhi is set to join in the trend by giving it its own spin. The chosen star? None other than Dilli da munda (Delhi boy), cricket icon Virat Kohli! Wouldn't you want to catch Virat Kohli live, if he visited Lodhi Gardens in Delhi? (Photo: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI and Saeed Khan/AFP)

“Virat embodies the quintessential Delhi boy vibe. His vibe is intrinsically Delhi, and we wanted to channel that,” says Molina Singh, the event’s organiser. “When I ran an Insta poll asking which celeb we should feature, suggestions poured in suggesting names from Shah Rukh Khan to Sidharth Malhotra. But Virat stood out because, let’s face it, Indians are cricket-crazy!”

The choice isn’t just about fandom; it’s also about style. Paridhi Puri, co-organiser of the upcoming event, adds, “For years, Delhi's barbers have been bombarded with requests for Virat Kohli’s haircut. We wanted to channel that obsession and bring all the Kohli doppelgängers together. It’s not just a contest; it’s a community moment where participants can meet new people and share laughs.”

How to Join

Head to Lodhi Gardens on December 1 at 3pm, and you might find yourself surrounded by a sea of Virat lookalikes! The one who nails the look will walk away with a prize of ₹1,000 and, of course, some major bragging rights.

