Delhi firefighters rescue crow at Mandi House, win hearts and applause of passersby plus social media

How often do you pay heed to cawing crows? Well, Delhi’s firefighters do! On Sunday, the fire brigade came to the rescue of a crow at Mandi House, after the feathered creature got hopelessly stuck in the branches of a tall tree. The crow was rescued on Sunday, August 31, by firefighters. (Photo: YouTube)

Videos of the unusual encounter circulating online show firefighters using ladders and ropes to carefully reach the distressed bird. With the crow perched at a considerable height, the officers had to work cautiously, ensuring it didn’t get hurt in the process.

After several tense moments, the team succeeded in bringing the bird to safety and that’s when bystanders — who had gathered to witness the rescue — heaved a sigh of relief.

Neel Banerjee, PCO, Wildlife SOS, shares, “We have conducted multiple bird rescues with the help of the fire department — their hydraulic trucks help us reach over 30 to 40 feet.” KC Gupta from the Assistant Wireless Office at Delhi Fire Services, adds, “We usually carry a 100-foot pole with a blade that helps us cut through branches without hurting the bird in any way. This August, we received 433 calls; in the last 12 hours alone, we received 47 calls!”

If you spot any animal in distress, reach out to the Wildlife SOS emergency rescue helpline (+91 9871963535).

