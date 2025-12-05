Delhi music scene: Grammy-winner Jacob Collier enchants crowd at JLN; Anoushka Shankar joins in with sitar magic

When the seven-time Grammy-winning musician, Jacob Collier stepped on the stage at Delhi’s JLN Stadium on Tuesday, the crowd exploded in a cheer. Even before his arrival, the energy in the concert arena was something to behold. With phone cameras already raised, the anticipation felt almost like a collective heartbeat. Jacob Collier was also joined on stage by singer-flautist Varijashree Venugopal (centre), and sitarist Anoushka Shankar (right) in one of the segments during the concert.

Once on stage, Jacob took a second to take the moment in, smiled, and then shouted, “Delhi, let’s go!” before easing into Little Blue, setting the tone for the night.

Known for his iconic ‘audience choirs’, Jacob soon pulled everyone into harmony. One moment he was crooning softly, and the next, the crowd was singing back in perfect layers. His set danced between genres — jazz, rock, soul, experimental, yet nothing ever felt abrupt. It was all quite fluid.

He performed most of the fan favourites such as Heaven, Here Comes The Sun, All I Need and Never Gonna Be Alone. Each of these renditions met with swells of voices and hands in the air.

The most unusually pleasant emotion was felt when the musician was joined on stage by British-American sitarist Anoushka Shankar and Grammy-nominated vocalist-flautist Varijashree Venugopal. In that moment – when the piano, the sitar, and the soaring voice blended into a fusion – the audience effortlessly shifted from screaming to softly swaying to the musical alchemy.

As the musical night wrapped up, Jacob closed with waves, laughter, and a heartfelt thank you, appearing genuinely moved by all the love that came his way. And the crowd slowly walked out while still humming the tunes from an enchanting evening.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction