Delhi Police officer turns unique painter, mastering art with everyday materials

Amid the high-pressure environment of law enforcement, Shripal Solanki, a 55-year-old officer posted as ASI at the Police Training Academy (PTA) in East Zone, Delhi Police, is earning recognition not for his uniform but for his extraordinary artistic talent. Born in Rohini, Delhi, Solanki is a self-taught painter since the age of 15. He creates intricate artwork using unconventional materials like threads, sugar, tea, toothpaste, and fallen leaves. Shripal Solanki crafted a stunning artwork using collected fallen leaves.

“My inspiration comes from the materials available around me. Recently, I created a lion painting using threads to give his face a 3D effect. It was a labor of love, taking over two months to complete. The eyes alone took a week, as I used oil colors, which dry slowly,” says Solanki, who balances his passion for art with his demanding job and family responsibilities.

Solanki gifted a stunning lion painting to the Special CP, SPUWAC, Chaya Sharma

Despite a hectic schedule, Solanki takes out time for his art, often working in the quiet hours of the morning or late into the night. “I wake up at 4 a.m. or stay up all night to work on my art. These hours provide the focus and silence needed to create something extraordinary. On my off days, I sometimes paint from morning to midnight without eating, as breaking the flow can disrupt the streak of creativity,” he shares.

Solanki’s dedication has not always been met with enthusiasm at home, with his family offering little support for his artistic pursuits. “It can be disheartening at times, but what in life isn’t challenging? I will continue pursuing my passion for art and creativity no matter what,” he says with resolve.

Recently, Solanki gifted a stunning lion painting to the Special CP, SPUWAC, Chaya Sharma, further cementing his reputation as a unique talent.

Balancing the worlds of discipline and creativity, Shripal Solanki stands as an inspiration, showing that with perseverance and passion, even the busiest lives can make room for extraordinary art.