Delhi University Day 1: Cool gurus welcome freshers on Miranda House, St. Stephen's, LSR and Kirori Mal College campus

“What I have learnt from Gen Z is that they are very happy and carefree. They do not carry baggage, don’t care about being judged, and are brutally honest. They don’t care about impressing anyone! Very genuine, they are casual yet street smart and talk or work their way out.” -Susan Elias, Principal, St. Stephen’s College,

“It’s amazing to know that it’s not just our first year but ma’am’s first year as well! So we are both going through similar emotions of excitement, nervousness and feeling something fresh and new. To finally be here at Stephen’s, after all that it took, feels surreal.” -Ishaan Dwivedi, first-year student of St. Stephen’s:

Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda gestures a korean heart with the new batch of Mirandians.

“The coolest thing I learnt (from Gen Z) is the understanding of equality and dignity. The students come in from diverse backgrounds, bring their own understanding, and I learn from them. They are a very stimulating and energising generation that has their life in order... Another thing is the new cool ways of expression through gestures like the Korean heart that shows affection.” -Bijayalaxmi Nanda, Principal, Miranda House

“Miranda is known for producing bold students. When I heard principal ma’am giving her speech on stage, I could actually feel where the boldness comes from! It has given me a new energy to be a Mirandanian.” -Saanvi Singal, first-year student of Miranda House:

Prof Dinesh Khattar, principal of Kirori Mal College knows how to 'clock it' when it comes to welcoming freshers on campus.

“My way of understanding the Gen Z students is to be one among them, be a Gen Z myself. I teach them as neither their professor nor their principal, but as their friend. And doing that is what I myself enjoy the most. They have so much to say and so many opinions that when you become one among them, it is a lot of fun! Plus you get to learn from them.” -Dinesh Khattar, Principal, Kirori Mal College:

“We found our principal as a kind, humble being. The best bit about him is how approachable he is as a person. He looks supportive and motivates us like an elder family member, and not as a principal. He has been encouraging us in every field ever since we stepped inside college and that makes us feel valued, confident, and inspired to achieve our goals.” -Devanshi Laheri, first-year student of KMC

LSR's first-year students didn't miss the chance to chill with their principal Kanika K Ahuja on day 1.

"The lesson that I learnt from Gen Z is to choose growth over polish. Don’t wait to be flawless. Begin. Don’t fear changing your mind. Evolve. Life isn’t a final draft. It's a first post." -Kanika K Ahuja, Principal, Lady Shri Ram College

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}