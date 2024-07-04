Delhi University's SOL students cheat, vandalise Shaheed Bhagat Singh College: Peers regret, principals debate

One of the topmost reasons behind recent cancellation of NEET and UGC-NET exams has been cheating. Now, in a recent incident, a student from Delhi University’s (DU) School of Open Learning (SOL), who was asked to leave the exam hall in Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (SBSC) for using his mobile phone during the test, came back to avenge his punishment. The student, along with four of his peers, caused damage worth ₹2.5 lakh to the property (including an interactive smart classroom panel), as per footage collected from the CCTV. A screengrab of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College's CCTV footage shows some individuals damaging an interactive smart classroom panel. SOL students have been appearing for their exams at different centres across DU colleges. (Photo for representation purposes only).(Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Narrating the incident, SBSC principal Arun Kumar Attree tells us, “The first-year student of BA (Prog) appeared for an exam on June 26 at the college, during which he was caught cheating with the help of his mobile phone. But, on June 30, he and his friends entered the restricted section of the college used for Faculty Development Programs (FDP) sessions only and wreaked havoc. We filed a complaint at the Malviya Nagar Police Station.”

Payal Mago, director SOL, says, “A disciplinary committee has been established to hear out the student and for the college to make an informed decision, which will be submitted within the next 15 days.”

SOL students feel let down

"Incidents like this sully the reputation of those SOL students who are taking distance learning course so they can work while gaining degrees. " Shashank Verma, Second-year MBA student, SOL

“If someone is going to cheat like this and violate academic integrity, then what is the point of us slaving away, trying to score high marks,” rues Anshu Mishra, a final-year student of BA (Hons) English. Concurring with Mishra is Shashank Verma, a second-year MBA student, chimes in, “Incidents like this sully the reputation of all SOL students. Strict action must be taken against this person.”

Principals say...

Bijayalaxmi Nanda, principal, Miranda House, says, “We can’t demonise all SOL students for the action of one. The solution is a two-pronged approach — prevention (of such acts) through behavioural change, and campaigns and legal action to hold the wrongful accountable.”

"If SOL students behave like this, it will be difficult for any college authorities to conduct examinations for them because of all the extra effort needed." Rama Sharma, Principal, Hansraj College

Meanwhile, Swati Pal, principal of Janki Devi Memorial College (JDMC), opines, “The difference between regular college students and others is the process of socialisation. The university could create centralised spaces to accommodate students during exams for an added sense of belonging and accountability.”

