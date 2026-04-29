Delhi Zoo Enhances Visitor Experience with Smart Upgrades for Summer Comfort

The National Zoological Park is undergoing a quiet transformation, proving that small, strategic upgrades can significantly impact the visitor experience. Recent improvements focus on both guest comfort and animal welfare, ensuring the park remains a top destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts.

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Tiger at Delhi Zoo (Anurag Mehra)

sprinklers and water jets are now active across the lion and tiger enclosures, creating a misty microclimate that keeps these majestic predators cool and active during the day.

Lion playing in it's enclosure at Delhi Zoo (Anurag Mehra)

New style information board for Bengal Tiger (Anurag Mehra/ HT)

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{{^usCountry}} The newly designed Bengal Tiger information board at the National Zoological Park is a standout example of modern, inclusive educational signage. It blends aesthetic appeal with functional technology to provide visitors with a deeper understanding of the 'Panthera tigris tigris.' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The newly designed Bengal Tiger information board at the National Zoological Park is a standout example of modern, inclusive educational signage. It blends aesthetic appeal with functional technology to provide visitors with a deeper understanding of the 'Panthera tigris tigris.' {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Highlights of the New Information Board: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlights of the New Information Board: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bilingual Accessibility: The board is fully bilingual, featuring information in both English and Hindi. This ensures that the zoo’s diverse local and international visitors can easily access crucial facts about India's national animal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bilingual Accessibility: The board is fully bilingual, featuring information in both English and Hindi. This ensures that the zoo’s diverse local and international visitors can easily access crucial facts about India's national animal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Comprehensive Biological Data: The layout is neatly categorized for quick reading, covering vital statistics such as: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comprehensive Biological Data: The layout is neatly categorized for quick reading, covering vital statistics such as: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Physical Traits: Height (up to 110 cm) and Weight (100–260 kg). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Physical Traits: Height (up to 110 cm) and Weight (100–260 kg). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lifestyle: Lifespan (15–20 years), diet, and typical litter size. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lifestyle: Lifespan (15–20 years), diet, and typical litter size. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Habitat & Range: Details on their presence in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Habitat & Range: Details on their presence in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. {{/usCountry}}

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Conservation Status: At the top right, a clear color-coded scale highlights the tiger’s current status as "Vulnerable" (VU), serving as a subtle but important conservation message to the public.

Interactive "Fun Fact" Section: To engage younger audiences and curious minds, the board includes a "Fun Fact" (Majedar Tathya) explaining that a tiger's stripes are as unique as human fingerprints—no two are ever alike.

Digital Integration (QR Code): In a "smart zoo" move, the board features a "Scan to Know More" QR code at the bottom left. This allows journalists and visitors to dive deeper into audio-visual content or real-time information about the zoo.

Visual Clarity: The use of high-quality photography—showing both a regal portrait and a close-up of the tiger’s roar—paired with a clean, wood-textured footer, makes the board visually striking against the natural backdrop of the enclosure.

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This board is more than just a sign; it’s a modern educational tool that effectively communicates the majesty of the Bengal tiger while emphasizing the importance of wildlife protection.

The National Zoological Park has overhauled its communication strategy with a series of newly designed signboards aimed at improving safety and 'zoo etiquette.' This visual refresh is hard to miss, featuring bold, bilingual instructions in both English and Hindi that prioritize animal welfare. From the detailed 'Guidelines for Visitors' that list essential rules to the high-contrast Bengal tiger information board—complete with interactive QR codes—these signs make learning both easy and engaging. Strategic placement is key; prominent warnings now explicitly remind the public 'not to feed the animals' and 'not to climb the fences,' citing the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, to ensure strict compliance. By combining clear safety directives with 'fun facts' about unique species, these 'smart boards' effectively bridge the gap between public education and park security, creating a more respectful and organized environment for every visitor.

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Signboards in Delhi Zoo (Photos: Anurag Mehra/ HT)

As a parent, I’m really impressed by the new interactive features. My kids used to just glance at the cages, but now it’s great to see them learning about animal welfare while staying cool under the new shaded walkways. It feels like a much smarter, more thoughtful way to spend a family day out.' Priya Sharma, School Teacher

Hippo chilling in water pond in it's water and 2 bulls playfully locking horns (Photo: Anurag Mehra/ HT)

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the aquatic habitats have seen significant maintenance to support animal welfare. In the crocodile and hippo enclosures, the water bodies are being regularly treated and replenished to ensure they remain cool and hygienic. These 'refreshed water bodies' allow hippos to remain submerged and protected from the sun, while crocodiles can regulate their body temperatures effectively. These strategic water features, combined with the new sprinklers and water jets in the big cat areas, demonstrate the zoo's commitment to creating a climate-resilient sanctuary for its most iconic species

Crocodile emerging from water at Delhi Zoo (Anurag Mehra/ HT)

Elephant shower

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One of the biggest crowd-pleasers at The National Zoological Park is the daily elephant bathing session. It’s a joy to watch children gather in excitement as keepers use high-pressure water jets to give these gentle giants a full-body shower. This isn’t just for show; it is vital for the 'animal's health,' as it helps regulate their body temperature, keeps their thick skin hydrated, and provides essential mental stimulation

‘I visited the Delhi Zoo with friends last summer and we planned a visit again this year, but this time it feels different and fresher. The clear signboards and shaded areas make it much easier to get around. What makes me happiest is that the animal enclosures seem more comfortable now, especially in this heat, with water sprinklers in place.’ Sanchit Khanna, IT Professional

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anurag Mehra ...Read More Hello, I'm Anurag, a storyteller weaving narratives as a graphic artist and photographer in the world of lifestyle and entertainment. Through my lens, I freeze moments in time, and with pixels as my canvas, I craft visuals that resonate. Join me on this dual creative journey, where photography and graphic art converge to tell compelling stories of our ever-changing world. Read Less

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