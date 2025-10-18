Edit Profile
    #DelhiGlitterati: “Delhi entertains on Diwali with all heart” says Kalyani Saha Chawla

    “I have a Diwali party every year as it coincides with my daughter coming home, even for a few days,” she tells us.

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 7:10 AM IST
    By Sanchita Kalra
    Dil wali Dilli’s Diwali parties are indeed legendary, but for luxury entrepreneur Kalyani Saha Chawla, the festival remains a deeply personal tradition, especially with her daughter coming home.

    Entrepreneur Kalyani Saha Chawla (Photo: Instagram)

    This year, however, is different. “I am not really doing much except celebrating it with my staff members in my factory... This has been a whole year of losses for me, losing my dearest friends tragically,” Kalyani notes.

    Yet, the spirit of celebration endures through her trademark attention to detail. “At home, I take a lot of trouble with the décor, which I do myself. Flowers, candles, and tablescapes are the focus, using all my own products, which I manufacture from my brand,” she says.

    She adds, “Delhi entertains with all heart. The generosity, kindness, and extravagance are all unbeatable. It’s a time to celebrate the year gone by and memories made with traditional pujas at home and work, and ending the day with friends and family at home.”

