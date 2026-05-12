Delhi’s new street art plays to legendary music conductor Zubin Mehta’s tune at Lodi Colony

The striking murals of Lodi Colony, which lend an artistic character to this Delhi neighbourhood, have long dominated the walls to tell many a tales. Adding a lyrical ensemble to these now is the latest addition: a portrait of the legendary Western music conductor Zubin Mehta. Created using acrylic-based emulsions, the mural depicts the conductor and his orchestra as a unified ensemble (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

On Friday, when this street art was unveiled as a tribute to one of India’s most renowned music icons, the inhabitants, passersby as well as regulars paused their routine to admire the art and rewind to Mehta’s vast repertoire. At the heart of the artwork commissioned by the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi lies the story of this musician — who recently turned 90 on April 29 — and his journey that has been deeply intertwined with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, which he has been a conductor of since 1961. Interestingly, both Mehta and the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra complete 90 years this year, making the mural a symbolic tribute to a shared legacy in music.

The vision, which celebrates the long-standing cultural and artistic relationship between India and Israel, was thus brought to life in nearly 15–20 days by ImageNation Street Art. The group of artists, associated with this community, used acrylic-based emulsion paints and set the work against a teal blue background for the mural to feature a striking black-and-white portrait of Mehta. It’s designed to stand out while also capturing the larger spirit of his orchestral performance.