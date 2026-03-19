Phool Walon Ki Sair: Delhi’s oldest tradition to return with qawwalis and cultural confluence

After a brief pause last year, one of Delhi’s most cherished cultural traditions, Phool Walon Ki Sair has returned with renewed vigour and a grand cultural evening is scheduled on Saturday. It’s here that the week-long celebrations will reach a crescendo after bringing together music, spirituality and the feeling of community. The evening will see Sufi, qawwali performance and dance acts come alive in Mehrauli. Recently, the Delhi Secretariat came alive with the tunes of shehnai as members of Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan presented the customary pankha (floral banners) to Delhi Chief Minister, as part of a long-standing tradition associated with this festival. The Phool Waalon Ki Sair is being celebrated from March 15 to March 21 this year. (Photo: Instagram)

For the first time in decades, the festival that is usually held in November, had to be cancelled last year after organisers Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan announced its postponement to the spring of 2026. The absence of the centuries-old autumn celebration had left many Delhiites disappointed especially those who have long been part of the 300-year-old historic festival that started in 1812 and was revived in 1962, to promote communal harmony.

However, Mehrauli is once again set to be filled with the fragrance, colour and community spirit. “This is one celebration that brings Delhiites from all communities together to offer the floral chaadar and pankha at the dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiar Kaki and Yogmaya Mandir in Mehrauli. When it got cancelled last year, even we were disappointed but are now really happy that the tradition continues. The cultural evening on Saturday will be a special one,” shares a member of the organisers at Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan.

“This is also the only performance where the night goes on till 4-4.30am the next morning and everyone enjoys qawwalis like there is no tomorrow,” says Sufi singer Rais Anis Sabri. Speaking about his troupe’s performance at the festival’s closing evening, he adds, “I have been performing at the Phoolon Ki Sair since 8-10 years now and really looking forward to perform again this year. We perform in Delhi a lot but nothing matches performing at this event as it’s such a special feeling to perform amid a mix of spirituality, culture, and history... We see so many youngsters in the crowd, which makes it an even better experience. Last year jab humne Dama Dam Mast Qalandar perform kiya tab saari audience jhoom uthi thi. Iss saal bhi hum yeh qawwali zaroor gayenge.”

Another Sufi group which is set to perform at the event is Hayat Brothers. “Aakhri baar Phool Walon Ki Sair mein qawwalis kuchh 20 saal pehle gayin thi, with my father sa’ab,” shares Athar Hayat from the group, adding, “To now return at this stage, means a lot to me. Bahut saari qawwalian gaayenge hum is baar jaise Teri Rehmaton Ka Dariya and Chhaap Tilak Sab.... Yahan aao toh har taraf phool hote hain, phool ke pankhe hote hai, log magan hote hain, khush hote hain. Being from Delhi (Jama Masjid) hum chahte hain ki bahut loh ayein jismein nayi peedi bhi ho because that will ensure us that this tradition of Delhi will continue for years to come.”

Catch it Live

What: Phool Walon Ki Sair

Where: Jahaz Mahal, Mehrauli

When: March 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar on the Yellow Line

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