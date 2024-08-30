Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for loved ones

Dear Kiwi, Congratulations on your arrival at Delhi University. We have been together for almost 4 months now, but it feels like this bond of friendship has been longing for years. We have shared a lot already and waited for you to arrive at Delhi University as quickly as possible. Now that you are here, I am waiting for you to settle down so we can finally meet, hang out, and Enjoy our time together. Your Lovely Tubelight Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear Navya, Aapke sath jina hai aapke sath marna hai jindagi. Mein Jo bhi dukh hai aapke sath handle humne karna hai. Your Old Friend

Dear A, I absolutely run out of words when it comes to you. Just know you’ll always have a special place in my heart. Regards, Bachi

Dear Ananya, No matter what differences we’ve held in the past, we’ve outshined it all. I’ll always be there in your hard times right by your side. Regards, Ishika

Dear Aryan, Bhai Tu kam Mere aaya har Bar hai but phir bhi Dil Se kahta Hun Tu bekar ha. Tera Bhai J

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction