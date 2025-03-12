Menu Explore
Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for loved ones

HT Correspondent
Mar 12, 2025 03:49 PM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column.

Hi S, Hope life is kicking good….. Cowardies can be a pain in the neck Hmmmm….. Bye for now. Love, Me

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Hi Sachdeva, I’m glad that you came back into my life after so many years... I will promise you I will keep a dimple smile on your face all the time....well....dry fruits mai pasand hai mujhe pista is the ....or bhot khaas hai humara rishta is the....love you my forever love. Sahil

To Boss, Dont waste our time. People like you make us feel so strongly about nepotism. SS

That One Girl, I am not a fan of yours but I admire your confidence, oh wait overconfidence? Baaki glow up toh accha hua hai lekin baton mein bhi thoda glow up laao behen. Stalk karna hee hota hai toh thoda chhupa ke karlo, kab tak sabse pehle tumhara view aayega meri Insta story pe? Wishing you well! Rahman

Dear P, Cheers to you on your special day! May it be as bright and lovely as you are. Happy birthday My Special friend! A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out. Wish you once again a lovely Birthday! You Know Who

Dear Arya, I just miss the lockdown chatting with you, I know you are busy with your own friends ,meeting and socializing with new people, and i am writing this just to tell you thanx for all support u gave me. JimJam

Dear Soulmate, I don’t know who you are, where you live or what you look like. But I pray for you every night and I ask god to point you in my direction. Yours Adii

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

