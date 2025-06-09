Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

My Sunflower, I hope you are reading this. I have been missing you and wanted my love to stay somewhere forever, which is why I decided to write it here. You inspire me daily and I am so so proud of you. (If a double decker bus came crashing into us...cutie pie) GK Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear D, I sent a message earlier about the opportunity we had to meet. I’m excited to and believe our story would be great. Just reply “Yes” and I’ll know you are reading. Warmly, Yashi

Dear Shubhi, God continues to show me that His love for me is incredible because He’s responsible for bringing us face to face again when I was losing the hope for seeing you. Thank God tons the best thing to ever happen to me. I’m always praying that infinite blessings pour into your life. Today and every day, I wish you nothing but peace and happiness. Happy Birthday! Dev

Pinki, Thank You so much dear Little for the Lovely Birthday wish. I am blessed to have a daughter like you. Love you too darling! Umesh

Hello Dear Papa & Lovely Mummy, Aap aise he Swasth rahe, Mast rahe, Vyasth rahe. Aap aise he ladai krte rhe, Apka pyar or strong rahe, Papa ke jaan Ho aap, Janvi princess hai apki, God always full fill your dreams. Stay fit, Stay happy, I love you so much Mmmuhhaa, Take care or Waiting for you! Love you mummy & papa. Saurav

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

