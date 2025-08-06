Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 01:43 pm IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column.

Gudiya, I really care for you... Want to see always smile on your beautiful face. S

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Hey Saanchi, Would it be possible for you to provide me with the address of your heart because I will be there tomorrow, to discuss what needs to be done next with you and to see if I can make some space there. Ro

Dear Mango, Here’s saying goodbye to you. We have been together for almost 4 months now, but it feels like it was just yesterday and I’m still longing for you. We have shared a lot already and waited for you to arrive at Delhi as quickly as possible. Now that you are go, went, gone... I am waiting for you to come back soon so we can finally meet next summer. Enjoyed our time together. Your Fan No 1

Dear Third Love, Try not to break too many clutchers in Europe, it will take me a little longer to get you new ones. LOYGL

Dear Husband, Seven years of togetherness have added seven starts to our lives. As the Universe is unlimited, so is my intention of adding infinite stars. Love you!!! Drishti

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for loved ones
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On