Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for loved ones

    Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column.

    Published on: Sep 15, 2025 12:54 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    For My Rockstar Ananya, another trip around the sun and you still manage to shine brighter than all the candles on your cake (and that’s a lot). I’m so glad I get to celebrate YOU, my partner-in-crime, late-night-chai buddy, and ultimate hype woman. May this year be as crazy and fun as our friendship. From Your No. 1 partner-in-mischief, Riya

    Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.
    Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

    My Annoying Brother, Rohit, nobody else in this world can irritate me, protect me, and make me laugh till my stomach hurts, all at the same time. You’re my built-in best friend, and no matter how much we argue, I wouldn’t trade you for anyone. (Okay, maybe sometimes for pizza, but still). From Your Favourite Sister, Neha

    For My Forever Plus-One, in a world of endless distractions, you’re my constant, my anchor, my reason to smile. From the silly fights over food to the big dreams we chase together, every moment with you is a treasure. Here’s to many more years of love, madness, and being “us.” From Your Always-Bollywood Hero, Arjun

    Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/ Dil Se: Messages Of HT City Readers, For Loved Ones
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/ Dil Se: Messages Of HT City Readers, For Loved Ones
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes