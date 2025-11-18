Edit Profile
    Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for loved ones

    Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column.

    Published on: Nov 18, 2025 6:17 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Dost, Fiza ke naam likhi hai ye dua khaas, Har khushi mile tujhe, na ho koi udaas... Tere chehre ki muskaan kabhi na ho kam, Har din tera ho sweet jaise tere nam. Priyam Gupta

    Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
    Hey Motu Lieu, I luv u a lot thanx for be in my life… You are my golden treasure. Your Patlu Hubby

    My Sunflower, I have been missing you and wanted my love to stay somewhere forever, which is why I decided to write it here. You inspire me daily and I am so so proud of you. Cutie Pie

    Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

