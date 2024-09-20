Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

To Mum and Dad, you guys are the best parents in the world. Thank you for always being there for us. Lots of love, Camilia and Mayra Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear Geeetuuuu We met through tinder then connected on telegram. Now you have become everything in my life. I know that I am not the first woman in your life but I want to be the last woman in your life. I am grateful to have you in my life. Love you meri Jaan. Your Neeeee

Hi Anju Singh,

Masla tujhe pane ka tha hi nahi,

Irada Umar bhar chahne ka tha, Jo aaj bhi kayam hai.

Love@47

Your true friend

"Sanju"

Bhai, Yr jb se tu Jodhpur shift hua h pura Ghar soona ho gya h, Bahar akele Momo's khane ni ja pati, ladai ni kr pati Kisi se..Yr I miss you so much. Teri Didi.

My Kiddo.., You know I've a lot to share with you, but you don't have time. I need u but you don't care. May we can bring those days back with love & understanding. Aalabu ji Moon.

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

