Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers for some loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 25, 2025 01:04 PM IST

Read and send wishes for a special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends and family, through HT City's most popular column, Dil Se.

Dear Mumma, Just wanted to say I love you and I’m so grateful for everything you do for me. You’re the best! Regards, Siddhi

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Dear Papa, It’s been a year and I’m missing you like crazy. But I hope you are at a better place papa. Your A

N, I’m missing you like crazy... But I wish you all the best and thank you for every thing. Bhragu

Aryan Bhai, Mere paisee kab dega..? Siyaa

Dear Anju Ma’am, Hi. How are you? It’s been so long since we interacted. I still remember the way you taught Keats in class, how you said ‘A thing of beauty is a joy for ever.’ I hope you remember the beauty in everyday things that you would teach us about, and still are able to find it. From Your Not-So Favourite Student

My Dearest Chutki (PG), I am so blessed to have u in my life, as my bestie and as my life partner. Thanku for being with me and being mine. Love uuu till infinity. Praying ki ye rishta kbhi khrab na ho and hum kbhii door na ho. Your SJ

Bella, You are the beat!! Although you are just my little dog but I love you the most. Shipra

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

