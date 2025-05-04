Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Dear Kanu, Pls forgive me... I love u so much.... Your KG Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

To Shiv, I just want you to be happy and never want you to hurt yourself. I hug my pillow every night thinking of you. Please take care of yourself. I will always be here for you. I love you. Your Tapo

My Baby, I really find the one I want to spend my life with. You are my everything. It’s been 4 years now, all I want to say is I really love you. Your Nonu

Rahul, Yu toh hum pehli dfa mil rhe the, pr aisa lga hi ni. Yu toh baate hui kuch thodi si der, pr aisa lga hi ni. White shirt denim jacket, perfect combo blueee; You are so cute and so your talks tooo. His name is quite common, R... But his thoughts and nature is not so common. Thank you 4 making me feel glee. Delhiwali

Miss Chandni, I know u r also missing me, but I love u more than anything main miss karti hoon tujhe har pal u r u were u will be mine forever. Yours Doctor Strange

Hello Miss Rana, This is your very hard core and non appreciating friend telling you how important you are and will be. We have seen each others worst phases till date and came out shining. Just wanted to tell you are fab! Your Khush

Hi Jaan, Mere jeene ki do wajah me se ek mom toh chali gayi, tum apna khayal rakhna. Meri bhi life ka kuch pata nahi. Jn

Dear Nanda, Thanks for being there. May u’ll get best in your life. And remember those precious piece of advice. Lol kidding. May you get best in your life. T

Hey Girl Gang, Thanks for being there whenever I needed you guys the most. Thanks for always accompanying me in all our tea talks. Thanks for making me feel confident during my insecure phases. Thanks for correcting me when I was wrong. Thanks for literally everything. Yours Truly, A

Dear Mom, Thank you for loving me, teaching me, encouraging me, raising me... You have the patience of a saint.I’m proud to call my best friend my mother. Happy Birthday to the woman who knows me the best, and still loves me anyway. Your Daughter, D

Hi Jiya, Every moment i have spent with you gives me a life long precious memories, but I need more than a memory with you. Your are more than a tp friend. R

Dear Nayy, I am proud of your achievements. Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, growing happily together. Love you like Jon Snow loved Ygritte. AG

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction