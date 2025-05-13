Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Oi Loser Abhishek, Close your eyes. Hear that? It’s me NOT sharing snacks with you. But hey, miss your annoying face. Come back soon, I’ll think about hugging you. Maybe. Your Less Dramatic Sibling, Ankit Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Ro, I saw a couple laughing over coffee today and got jealous , that should’ve been us. So hurry up and get back here, I miss your terrible coffee order and your perfect face. Love you loads! Ankita

Didi, You’re not older, you’re just… More seasoned. Like a fine biryani. Can’t wait to dance, laugh, and fake-sing terribly with you. Happy Birthday, my legend! Pia

Tia, It’s been another year of love, laughter, and finishing each other’s fries. You’re still my favourite hello and hardest goodbye. Thank you for choosing me — every day, again and again. Here’s to a lot more years of being happy around you. Happy anniversary my love! A

Dear Aarya, Somehow, even on quiet days, you’re the best part. Your presence changes the whole mood. I like life more with you in it. That’s all I wanted to say today. I miss you so much! Tina

Dear KM, Thinking of the most unhinged and cringe ways to tell you that I love you. We may be our most authentically creepy selves behind closed doors, but out in the open, I sure am glad to have your suave sexy arm to hold on to! Always Yours, Hypo

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction