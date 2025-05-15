Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Sho, You’re my favourite notification, my daily dose of calm, chaos, and everything in between. From midnight rants to random reels — life wouldn’t be half as fun without you. Here’s to friendship that feels like home. Love, Adi Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

Happy Birthday Anisha! You age like fine wine — only better, because you also come with cake. Here’s to your laughter, your chaos, your calm, and every moment you’ve made brighter just by being in it. May this year bring everything your heart quietly wishes for. Happy Birthday to the one who makes life sweeter, sillier, and simply beautiful. Tanya

Aman yaar, from chai breaks to heartbreaks, from silly fights to soul-deep conversations, you’ve been there. No labels, no rules, just real love and louder laughter. Here’s to forever-ish friendships.

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

