Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Hi Pri, I’m back home for my Diwali break. Tried reaching on your mobile since yesterday but haven’t connected. Want to catch up? Suraj Get your Dil Se messages featured in HT City by emailing us at meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear Aryan, Bhai tu kam mere aaya hai... Badha hai but phir bhi dil se badhkar hai.. Waiting to meet u on bhai dooj! Ur, J

Dear Sakshi, And here comes the day to cherish the marvellous marital bond, a day to recall all those beautiful years spent together!! Yes it’s true, with each passing year I have seen the unspoken love between you both, that unbreakable bond that you both share have grown so stronger and sturdier. You both can’t even imagine what you both mean to us... Happy Anniversary!!! Love, Didi-Jiju-Vanshu

Neeli, tumne toh aasani se keh diya ki jaane do yaaro, par tumne mujhe kaise jane de diya, shame on you!! Monty

Best Bhai, Best wishes for your special day of the year. Lots of positive vibes for you. Party hard bro. Have an amazing day! Gift ek hi dungi.. haha. Sona

Heyy Apple, To my last letter of the alphabet, in just 1 month, you’ll turn old enough to do what you anyways do, but illegally. Hope you enjoy the day away from the pollution ridden city, and live your life to your absolute fullest. Love, Me

Dear Beedi, With just a few days to go for your shaadi, here’s to wishing that you have the best terrace wedding anyone could ever have, with cackles, happy tears and dad jokes all around! Rare Office Friend

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction