Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Dear Mizzy, I think that you haven’t opened any of the messages I sent you. May be you didn’t receive them. But I want to make sure you’re still interested in what we had. If you’d like to stay as ‘us’, please confirm by sending me a reply. Even if you write in this column, I will know it’s you. Otherwise I will delete your number from my phone forever, and you’ll no longer receive any messages from me. Your L Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear Yamini, I m actually embarrassed to face u... If possible pls forgive me Yamu… No matter what u wil stay in my heart always... Yours Karan

Hi Patil, Trust you are fine! Are you currently seeing anyone? You know I made a painting of you. Please kindly at least see it once. And if you don’t like it, I will not force you to keep it. Can I send you a picture of it? Best Friend, Neha

Hi La, In love & war nothing is illegal. Being for each other is what matters. Have a good life ahead. Love, Me

