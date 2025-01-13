Menu Explore
Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 13, 2025 01:00 PM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through one of HT City's most popular columns, Dil Se.

Dear Mizzy, I think that you haven’t opened any of the messages I sent you. May be you didn’t receive them. But I want to make sure you’re still interested in what we had. If you’d like to stay as ‘us’, please confirm by sending me a reply. Even if you write in this column, I will know it’s you. Otherwise I will delete your number from my phone forever, and you’ll no longer receive any messages from me. Your L

Dear Yamini, I m actually embarrassed to face u... If possible pls forgive me Yamu… No matter what u wil stay in my heart always... Yours Karan

Hi Patil, Trust you are fine! Are you currently seeing anyone? You know I made a painting of you. Please kindly at least see it once. And if you don’t like it, I will not force you to keep it. Can I send you a picture of it? Best Friend, Neha

Hi La, In love & war nothing is illegal. Being for each other is what matters. Have a good life ahead. Love, Me

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

