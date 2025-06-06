Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Dear Armaan, You’re the silence between my words, the calm in my chaos, and the home I never knew I was searching for. Another year, and I still fall for you every day. Happy anniversary to us. Love you the most! Niyati Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Hey Diya, I used to believe love was a story other people told — then you happened. Now, I can’t imagine any chapter without you in it. Let’s keep writing this together. Yours, Ishaan

Dear Aanya, You’ve seen me at my worst, danced with me at my best, and stayed when I wasn’t sure I’d stay with myself. Thank you for being my person. Here’s to 10 years of late-night rants and lifetime plans. Always by your side... Zoya

Dear Nivi, You’re my favourite notification, the butter to my paratha, and the only human I’d share my fries with (sometimes). Life’s one big meme with you and I wouldn’t want it any other way. Stay weird, love you forever! Avi

Shruti, Happy Birthday! Thanks for being my unpaid therapist, shopping partner, and emergency contact since forever. You age like fine wine. Let’s grow old and outrageous together. Rhea

Hey Sid, Long distance sucks, but at least I get the bed to myself and don’t have to fight over the blanket (for now). Still, I miss your face and your dumb jokes. Come back before I start talking to plants. Your Dramatic Soulmate, Naina

Dear Pranav, They say the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach — so how did you win mine with cold pizza and half-burnt pasta? Still, you’re my ultimate snack. Forever Your Food Buddy, Simran

