Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

    Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column. Email id mentioned below

    Published on: Nov 08, 2025 11:45 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Hey Saloni, You are my sunshine on a cloudy day... every moment with you is a treasure. Your Husband, Manish Saini

    Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.
    Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

    Hi Anju Singh, Mere Na Ho Sako to Kuch Aisa Karado. Main Jaisa Pehle Tha Mujhe Waisa Karado. Even after apart from you after 25 years, still missing you.... Your Sanju

    Hey Malhotra Anjali, I know you are a avid reader of HT City since long. I think we can be friends over this column, Do hit me up through this column. Thanks! Bhatakte Raho

    Dear Kabir, I hope we become better friends as time passes by. I really like your sense of humour and you make me laugh a lot! Happy to be your new neighbour. Yours Yashika

    Dear Ritesh, Thank you being comforting company in this chaos. I appreciate it more than you know. Love Tanya

    Dear Rishu, Tere jaisa yaar kahan, kahaan aisa yarana. Tu mera best friend hai. Your happiness is very important for me. Bhaichara On Top Bablu

    Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Dil Se: Messages Of HT City Readers, For Their Loved Ones
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Dil Se: Messages Of HT City Readers, For Their Loved Ones
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes