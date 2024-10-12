Don No 1: Ravana jhukega nahi! A walk through west Delhi's Titarpur Ravan effigy market

Ahead of Dussehra (October 12), artisans in west Delhi’s Titarpur share how Rama’s popularity has revived the demand for Ravana effigies. Here’s all the action from Ravana’s popular haunt, where the mythological demon king is ruling the streets in filmi style. Ravan Effigy at Titarpur, West Delhi at Mahendra and Subhash Rawan vala Photo: Anurag Mehra(Anurag Mehra/ HT)

Praveen Tanwar at Bijender Rawan vala working on Ravan effigy - photo: Anurag Mehra

I’ve been making effigies since the age of 15, and I’m now 58... From a Ravana effigy of 5ft to that of 80ft, I’ve worked on all sizes that we sell here. The 80ft Ravana we are selling is for Rs. 40,000, iske design mein lights lagi hui hain jisse alag hi ronak aati hai.

Praveen Tanwar, Effigy maker at Bijender Rawan Vala

Rawan effigy with LED lights fitted which glows in the dark - Photo: Anurag Mehra

Madan Lal Lohiya (68), Effigy maker at Titarpur - Photo : Anurag Mehra

Mujhe 55 saal ho gaye idhar... Jab Ravan Wale Baba (late Chuttan Lal; the first effigy maker to settle in Titarpur) se kaam seekhna shuru kiya, ab mai unka akhiri chela (disciple) bacha hu, tab Rs. 600 - Rs.700 ka sabse bada Ravana bikta tha. Aaj 25-30ft ke Ravana ki keemat Rs. 15,000 se RS. 18,000 hai says Madan Lal Lohiya, Effigy maker

Rawan effigies in Titarpur near Tagore Garden Metro station

Artisans share how some customers are visiting from far off places to buy Ravana effigies in bulk, and loading these in trucks so that they can sell these to others

Deepak Rai, Effigy maker at Mahendra and Subhash Ravan Vale - photo: Anurag Mehra

Ravana toh hum 5ft se lekar 50ft tak banate hain lekin sab sirf dilli mein nahi jalte. People from nearby states such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and even Himachal Pradesh come here to buy Ravanas, says Deepak Rai, Effigy maker at Mahendra and Subhash Ravan Vale

The popularity and fandom of cinema from the South have taken over some of the effigy makers who are painting catchy film titles and dialogues on the Ravana effigies

Many artisans say that this year the cost of Ravana effigies is Rs. 500 per foot, and there is a visible spike in the number of effigy makers. “Ram ka naam bahut zyada ho gaya hai toh Ravan bhi toh hone chahiye,” jests Gulab Singh Bhati, an effigy maker.

Gulab Singh Bhati, effigy maker - Photo: Anurag Mehra

