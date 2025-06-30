DU Admissions 2025 | Dream college vs desired course: Seniors help juniors solve the ‘preference list’ puzzle in time

Ever since the admission for Delhi University’s undergraduate courses began, the one puzzle that’s got the best of several aspirants is: How to make the preference list. Wishing reality to match dreams, most are wondering whether they should prioritise the course they want to study or the college they have always wanted to be part of. But, wouldn’t a bad combination mess up the order and end up with nothing? Of course, yes! Navigating through the online admission process, most DU aspirants are seeking help to resolve the puzzle of how to make the perfect preference list.(Photos: Sanchit Khanna/ HT (For representational purpose only))

“Especially when you are not in Delhi, it is even harder to access help and support,” says Guneet Singhal, a DU aspirant from Chandigarh.

“We’ve been in their shoes and know the anxiety that one goes through while making the preference list,” says Digvijay Sulekh, a recent graduate of Motilal Nehru College, who has started a WhatsApp group called ‘CUET Hub’ that has so far got around 2,000 members. He adds, “I want the next batch to avoid going through the confusion. If anyone is stuck while filling out the preference sheet, and has questions about the CUET results, or about a certain course, college, or combination to go with, then my batchmates and I join forces to help them. For some, we’ve even gone through the process of making the entire preference list together. Aspirants can reach out to us at 9671964852 for any queries."

A similar student group has been formed by around 70 students of Sri Venkateswara College (7827728977 and 8178198185). “We call it SOPU, and help aspirants think clearly, not panic, and avoid decisions they might have to regret later,” says Parshav Nath Gujjar, a final year-student of BA (Hons), adding, “The recurrent question we get: If CUET score isn’t enough, should I still list my dream college at the top?”

“It’s to answer such queries that we make sure to post detailed and informative content in one place,” says Sachin Goyal, a DU alumnus who runs an Instagram page du_says. He adds, “We direct those who have more specific questions to DM us so that we can guide them well in such times.”

Preference list 101

Use CUET score wisely:

If your CUET score is 900+, aim confidently for top colleges like SRCC, LSR, or St. Stephen’s. For mid-range scores, stay realistic and choose more safe options.

Know it all:

Research on course content, placement possibilities, and faculty before filling the list

Prioritise well:

You will be offered the highest available option from your list and won’t get to go back to lower choices. So rank what you truly want, in the exact order.

