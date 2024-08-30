DU day 1: Freshers hit the campus ground running amid rains!
Dream college selfie, new friendships, and rains… here’s how the freshers aced day one at North Campus, Delhi University. The new session started from Aug 29.
Swag se Swagat
With the sky pouring buckets, it was a splashy welcome for freshers! They were met with rangolis, salutes by the NCC cadets, tilak, dhol-taasha and cultural performances. “All I could think of was how I will welcome my juniors next year,” said Sanvi Kumar from Miranda House, adding, “I am most excited to explore the cultural scene of DU and want to be a part of multiple societies! It’s not only the academics, I really want to find myself and make bonds that will last a lifetime. I can’t wait to get started!”
DU wali Tamanna
Having taken admission at their dream college, SRCC, Keshav Kapoor and Anushka Jain can’t help but beam with pride. “It was always a dream of mine to stand in front of the SRCC clock tower and pose for a pic and it still doesn’t feel real,” gushes Kapoor. Jain adds, “I honestly thought that my marks in Boards and CUET were just not enough to land at the number 1 college of our university. Before today, I was just a bundle of nerves. But now that I’m here, I’m just bursting with excitement to see what the future holds for me.”
Dil, dosti etc.
It was dosti at first sight for Vedaant Bali and Swardeep Kataria as soon as they entered Hansraj College. “I felt really jittery at the prospect of starting afresh but I’m glad I made so many friends today,” says Bali, and Kataria adds, “Being from Delhi, most of my friends were from the Capital only but at Hansraj, today, I was able to meet people my age from Uttarakhand and Punjab. It’s like a melting pot of cultures.” ”But pata toh two months mein chalega ki kaun dost rahega aur kaun nahi, I’m all set for this experience,” Bali quips.
Day 1 fashion is A1
While several students abandoned their sartorial aspirations due to the rain, some decided to dress up for their big day. Sakalpreet Kaur from Hindu College said, “I am going to fulfil all my Shanaya wale dreams (Student of the Year, 2012) I planned my ‘fit a week in advance! It’ll be all things girly with skirts and dresses for me.” Dorjee Pema from Daulat Ram College said, “I’m from Arunachal Pradesh but now that I’m here, I’ll try dressing like the quintessential DU girl and find my own fashion footing.”