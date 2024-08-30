DU day 1: Freshers hit the campus ground running amid rains!

Swag se Swagat Students at Ramjas College soak in the excitement on the first day in campus. (L-R) Tarini Singh, Sameeksha Yadav, Abhishek, Ishan Mehra, Nikhil Kumar and Diksha Balhara.(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

Seniors gear up to welcome with a grand celebration with rangolis and special performances, ready to make their first day unforgettable! (L - R) Aditi Vats, Mohini, Kalpana, Tanisha Chauhan and Anushka Singh at Miranda House making a Rangoli as part of the celebration; NCC Cadets practicing for the grand welcome at Miranda House (Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

With the sky pouring buckets, it was a splashy welcome for freshers! They were met with rangolis, salutes by the NCC cadets, tilak, dhol-taasha and cultural performances. “All I could think of was how I will welcome my juniors next year,” said Sanvi Kumar from Miranda House, adding, “I am most excited to explore the cultural scene of DU and want to be a part of multiple societies! It’s not only the academics, I really want to find myself and make bonds that will last a lifetime. I can’t wait to get started!”

DU wali Tamanna

Excited for their first day at the college of their dreams, these students can't help but capture the moment. (L-R) Anushka Jain and Keshav Kapoor at Shri Ram College of Commerce(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

Having taken admission at their dream college, SRCC, Keshav Kapoor and Anushka Jain can’t help but beam with pride. “It was always a dream of mine to stand in front of the SRCC clock tower and pose for a pic and it still doesn’t feel real,” gushes Kapoor. Jain adds, “I honestly thought that my marks in Boards and CUET were just not enough to land at the number 1 college of our university. Before today, I was just a bundle of nerves. But now that I’m here, I’m just bursting with excitement to see what the future holds for me.”

Dil, dosti etc.

Quickly forming bonds on day one, many freshers were spotted mingling in groups, getting to know each other better. Clockwise: Kashika Sethi, Paridhi Gupta, Aparna Kanodia and Arhaan Ashraf at Hansraj College; Khushbu and Shivi Pandit at Hindu College; Swardeep Kataria and Vedaant Bali at Hansraj College(Photos: Manoj Verma & Alina Azfar/HT)

It was dosti at first sight for Vedaant Bali and Swardeep Kataria as soon as they entered Hansraj College. “I felt really jittery at the prospect of starting afresh but I’m glad I made so many friends today,” says Bali, and Kataria adds, “Being from Delhi, most of my friends were from the Capital only but at Hansraj, today, I was able to meet people my age from Uttarakhand and Punjab. It’s like a melting pot of cultures.” ”But pata toh two months mein chalega ki kaun dost rahega aur kaun nahi, I’m all set for this experience,” Bali quips.

Day 1 fashion is A1

Determined not to let fashion take a back seat, many freshers brought out their A game and showed up in style on their first day of college, braving the nerves and heavy rain. (L-R) Trishita Ranjan at Daulat Ram College; Sakalpreet Kaur at Hindu College; Dorjee Pema, Ananya Srivastava and Vandana Singh at Daulat Ram College(Photos: Alina Azfar & Manoj Verma/HT)

While several students abandoned their sartorial aspirations due to the rain, some decided to dress up for their big day. Sakalpreet Kaur from Hindu College said, “I am going to fulfil all my Shanaya wale dreams (Student of the Year, 2012) I planned my ‘fit a week in advance! It’ll be all things girly with skirts and dresses for me.” Dorjee Pema from Daulat Ram College said, “I’m from Arunachal Pradesh but now that I’m here, I’ll try dressing like the quintessential DU girl and find my own fashion footing.”

Girls stepped out in style putting their best step forward, on their first day of college, with umbrellas in tow! (L-R) Amulyaa Kashyap, Kavya, Simran Soni, Naira Gambhir, Astha Jaiswal, Bhavya Panwar

