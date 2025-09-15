DUSU Elections 2025 Campaigning: It’s a battle of catchphrases at Delhi University's North Campus

Move over the old-school chants of “Jab tak sooraj chaand rahega” and “Humaara neta kaisa ho.” This year’s Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections are running on a whole new soundtrack — one that feels less like political sloganeering and more like rap battles in North and South Campus. Quirky and creative slogans are adding a fresh spark to the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections this year.

Think punchlines like “Main ek gehra sagar hoon, main Mayank Nagar hoon” or the fiery “Jo darr gaya, woh marr gaya. Hum ladenge datkar khade rahenge.” Catchy, punchy and often laugh-out-loud funny, these slogans are ricocheting off chai stalls, echoing under campaign umbrellas, and splashed across the walls of democracy.

For campaigners, the slogan isn’t just garnish, it’s the hook, the headline, the chorus that gets stuck in your head. “The first rule of a good election campaign is a solid slogan,” says Garvit, a student of Ramjas College and part of a candidates’ campaign team. “That’s what grabs attention. Plus, it’s got recall value. In this generation of memes, everyone loves a catchphrase they can shout back, whether they’re actively campaigning or just vibing in the middle of election season,” adds the student.

Some teams are taking it a step further with dedicated “slogan squads”. Randeep Rana, part of a candidate’s campaign, admits: “We actually have a group whose only job is to brainstorm funny slogans. If it’s quirky, it shows creativity, and that really clicks with student voters. People remember it, repeat it, and suddenly it’s everywhere.”