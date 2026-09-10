Edible lotus, regional mithai and personal butlers: How Delhi hotels are hosting BRICS delegates

New Delhi is gearing up for the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit at Bharat Mandapam, being held under India’s fourth term as chair and the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability” from September 12 to September 13. With around 25,000 Delhi Police personnel, over 100 NSG commandos, anti-drone measures and traffic diversions across 35 major roads, the city is preparing for one of its biggest diplomatic events, with even flyovers, fountains and palm trees getting a decorative makeover. How Delhi hotels are hosting BRICS delegates

But the summit’s impact is perhaps most visible in Delhi’s luxury hotels, where demand has surged, and room inventories are tightening. According to reports, rooms at some of Delhi’s most luxurious hotels were being quoted at more than ₹2.3 lakh a night, while others had no availability or were not accepting bookings from September 10 to 12.

According to reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to stay at ITC Maurya New Delhi, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The UAE delegation, including its head of State, is expected at The Leela Palace New Delhi. The Egyptian delegation is expected at Sheraton New Delhi Hotel, though traffic authorities suggested moving it to central Delhi. The LaLiT New Delhi expects delegations from South Africa, the UAE and Burundi, while The Oberoi is likely to host the Indonesian, Ethiopian and Iranian heads of state.