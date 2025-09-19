Equestrian Federation of India ordered by Delhi High Court to revise player selection, big win for young Delhi player

A Class 11 student from Delhi, Fateh Jahaan Singh Dhaliwal secured a spot in the Indian equestrian team for the Youth Asian Games (YAG) 2025 — scheduled from October 21 to 30 in Manama, Bahrain — after the Delhi High Court (HC) ruled in his favour in a selection dispute with the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) and the India Olympic Association (IOA). Fateh Jahaan Singh Dhaliwal

Fateh has been riding competitively since age six and is among the city’s most promising equestrian athletes. The 16-year-old rider from The Shri Ram School was initially left out of EFI’s first list of eight riders, despite a strong record at national and international competitions. According to Fateh, EFI bypassed holding formal selection trials, instead relying on rider points from 11 events. But Fateh’s performances were not fully considered because EFI failed to provide complete data to its Selection Committee.

Challenging this decision, Fateh approached the HC, which directed EFI to either conduct proper selection trials or strictly apply its latest published criteria. Following this order, the Selection Committee headed by Col Jagat Singh carried out a detailed review of the riders’ records, ultimately leading to Fateh’s inclusion in the squad.

“It is an honour to be selected for the Indian team for YAG ’25. I am thankful to the Selection Committee of EFI and my coach Sehaj Virk for all the support and mentoring. Grateful to the Delhi High Court for their verdict as well,” the equestrian says.

In its order, the HC also underlined that selection trials must be mandatory for future Olympic, Asian, and Commonwealth Games. The ruling is expected to bring greater fairness and accountability to EFI’s functioning, ensuring that athletes across India are judged on merit.