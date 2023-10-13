Friday Jam finale set to woo with Lakhwinder Wadali's sufi and folk tunes
Lakhwinder Wadali is set to take the stage for the grand finale of HT City's Friday Jam Season 8 at CyberHub in Gurugram.
Punjabi Sufi music in the soulful voice of Lakhwinder Wadali will reverberate in Gurugram today. This mellifluous performance and a night full of rhythm will mark the grand finale of HT City’s Friday Jam Season 8, presented by Cantabil and co-powered by Hero Karizma and PassPass at DLF CyberHub in Gurugram.
An evocative blend of the past and the present, Wadali’s music is a symphony with a long legacy. Belonging to the iconic Wadali Brothers lineage, famed for its deep-rooted contribution to the Punjabi and Sufi music genres, the artiste effortlessly marries the soul of yesteryear with the vibrant energy of new-age tunes. “Bahut achha lag raha hai ki main HT City’s Friday Jam mein second time perform karne aa raha hun. HT and Wadali family ka bahut purana rishta hai and hamesha rahega,” shares Lakhwinder.
Attendees can expect a blend of ghazals, Sufis and contemporary hits, all delivered via Wadali’s signature passion and energy. “Main khud ko bada khushnaseeb samajhta hun ke main iss musical night ka part hun. A special thanks those who turn up each time at CyberHub, and give me so much love,” shares the artiste, adding, “Today, I will perform Mast Nazro Se, Ankh Se Ankh Milyao, Tu Mane Ya Na Mane and more.”
So let’s close the enchanting musical escapade with an experience that will be remembered till the next year. Don’t miss the grand finale!
Catch It Live
What: HT City's Friday Jam ft Lakhwinder Wadali
Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
When: October 13
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
Entry: Free