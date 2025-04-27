From Bharatnatyam to Odissi, performances in Delhi celebrate World Dance Day through classical moves with meaning

Sandeh–Nihsandeh — From the darkness of doubt to the light of faith Classical Dancers have gathered up in the Capital to celebrate World Dance Day.

This solo Bharatanatyam recital by Isha Aggarwal, a disciple of Guru Sindhu Mishra, will witness a narrative plunge into the spiritual depths of the classic Ramcharitmanas. “This performance marks my debut solo recital, and thus carries a deep personal significance,” shares Aggarwal, for whom choreographing this work has felt like a rebirth. “The person I was and the person I have become are vastly different, and this journey has shaped me — spiritually, emotionally and physically. My performance, therefore, will represent life come full circle. Four years ago, on this very day, I lost my father. Today, I honour his memory through my art. In many ways, this recital is a tribute to him,” adds Aggarwal with heaviness in voice.

Bharatanatyam solo recital by Isha Aggawal.

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House, 205 Tansen Marg

When: April 27 (Today)

Timing: 6pm

PanchaTatva: Five Forms and Five Stars

Rahul Varshney, Odissi dancer.(Photo: Instagram/RahulVarshneyOdissi )

This dance showcase will bring together five different Indian classical dancers, for each to present a form they have acquired mastery over. Curated by Ashish Khokar, the lineup features Bharatanatyam by Shobhana, Kathak by Anuj and Neha Mishra, Kuchipudi by Washim Raja, Contemporary by Vishwakiran Nambi, and Odissi by Rahul Varshney.

“Indian dance is not just about body but soul. When we think of movement, it has inherent qualities of the panchatatva (five elements) that our bodies comprise: Earth, sky, water, fire, and ether, says curator Ashish Khokar, adding, “I have associated these five elements with five artists, who will be representing these perfectly through their dance.”

“I’ll be presenting Ashta Shambhu, which depicts the eight divine forms of Lord Shiva. Though we express ourselves through different styles and forms, this event aims for all of us in the dance community to come together and celebrate what binds us deeply.” Rahul Varshney, Odissi Dancer

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 29

Timing: 7pm

World Dance Day Festival 2025

The 18th edition of this ongoing festival is curated by Padma Shri Geeta Chandran. Presented by Natya Vriksha, the day will begin with a Movement and Dance Aesthetics Workshop by Tanusree Shankar, for trained dancers. The evening will witness a theatrical recital of Avatarana – The Story of Natya, which is a witty retelling of a 2,500-year-old saga; scripted and performed by Ramaa Bharadvaj, to explore the divine origins of Indian dance through humour and insight. This will be followed by a Young Dancers Festival, which features a Kuchipudi performance by Abhinaya Nagajothy and an Odissi performance by Shashwati Garai Ghosh.

Padma Shri Geeta Chandran, the curator of the World Dance Day festival.

“To me this festival means bringing the community together because we don’t restrict ourselves to styles or genres, we just celebrate dance. The feeling of belonging somewhere is very important so that’s why we bring together all forms, all styles, and just see dance as dance and not through the lens of forms. So, it’s a celebration by the community for the community... Every year we try to do something different with a new format and a new curation. We take dance too seriously, in the community, so this time we’ve tried to incorporate humour in dance.” Geeta Chandran, Bharatanatyam dancer and Carnatic vocalist

Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 27 (Today)

Timing: 9.30am to 8pm

Story compiled by Tanvi Consul

