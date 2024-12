A thick layer of smog has once again covered New Delhi as AQI has crossed 400 in some areas. Imagine waking up in a city where the air is more harmful than helpful. You can barely see India Gate, Qutub Minar, and Red Fort through smog. Here are a few photographs of Capital's iconic monuments ‘before and after’ :

India Gate: Before and after smog(Illustration: Anurag Mehra)