Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Delhi-NCR echoes with Bappa Morya chants at pandals

Ganeshotsav is all set to kick-start from tomorrow (September 7), and it’s fervour can already be witnessed across Delhi-NCR. From millet ladoos and bhandaras to traditional aartis, there’s a lot that can be experienced at the pandals that are coming up to allow devotees in the city to connect with Ganesha's divine energy. Here’s where all you must visit and say, Bappa Morya! Delhiites have been bringing home Ganesha idols with much pomp and devotion. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Mumbai ka Raja in Delhi

Preparations of the pandal are in full swing at the 8th Ganpati Mahotsava in DDA Ground, Burari.

At the 8th Ganpati Mahotsava, a massive stage spanning 200X600 feet has been set-up and the pandal is expected to be visited by at least two lakh devotees this year. “Ganpati ji ki murti jo hum laate hain that is 18ft and above. Itne bade Ganpati ji, single idol, koi nahi rakhta Delhi mein,” informs Rakesh Bindal, chairman, Lal Bagh Ka Raja Trust, adding, “Is baar bahut bhavya pandal saj raha hai. We want that people who can’t go to Mumbai for darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja, unhe hum yahin Delhi mein darshan karwa dein and that too in a matter of just one to two hours as compared to the 3-4 hours that it takes for darshan in the long queues in Mumbai.”

This isn’t all for there will also be food stalls and swings adding to the full-on festive vibes at this Ganpati celebration in the Capital. “Hanumant Katha will be narrated here by Baba Bageshwar Dham (Dhirendra Shastri Ji) from September 7 to 11 and after that Acharya Aniruddhacharya ji will narrate Ram Katha from September 12 to 16. In addition, the evenings will have live bhajans. We will also have a bhandara for around 25,000 devotees, free of cost.”

Where: DDA Ground, Sant Nirankari Samagam Ground, Burari

When: September 7 to 16

Timing: 2pm to Midnight

Nearest Metro Station: Majlis Park (Pink Line)

All for Bappa’s blessings

An old haunt for lovers of Ganeshotsav celebrations in the city is the old Maharashtra Sadan, where a traditional Ganpati pandal is set-up for all devotees. “This time it’s the 27th year of the Ganesh Utsav we organise every year,” shares Bhagwanti Meshram, manager at the sadan and chairperson of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti, adding, “On day one, at around 10.30am we will bring the Ganesha idol, which we have sourced from Mumbai – with dhol and all the tradiitonal customs. By noon we will have the idol’s sthapna ceremony. The Ganesha idol is around three-and-a-half to four feet tall, and it's for this idol that we will perform daily aartis every morning and evening.”

Where: Maharashtra Sadan, Copernicus Marg

When: September 7 to 17

Timing: 8am to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Of millet modak and Vande Bharat train

The pandal where Dilli Ka Maharaja can be worshipped this year, is decked up in the theme of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The theme for Dilli Ka Maharaja, as part of 23rd Ganesh Mahotsav, is Viksit Bharat @2047. “Every year we try to give a message to the people with a new theme, of progressive India,” says Mahendra Ladda, founder president of Shri Ganesh Seva Mandal, adding, “Last year, we showcased Chandrayaan-3 and G20. This year our theme is Viksit Bharat @2047, which will highlight the key pillars of Developed India 2047 – development, education, health, and fitness. To represent this theme, we are also showcasing a model of Vande Bharat train, at the pandal.”

This isn’t all for at this mahotsav, Ganpati Bappa will be offered a modak made of millets. “It’s our effort to spread the message of adopting millets in daily life. We are focussing on improving the health of everyone in our society, and will also have free health check-up camps, blood donation camps, and mammography tests to promote the Fit India Movement. It’s important to make people aware of diseases by conducting timely health check-ups,” adds Ladda.

Where: DDA Mini Cricket Stadium, Bank Enclave, Laxmi Nagar

When: September 7 to 11

Timing: 10am to 1pm and 7pm to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Laxmi Nagar (Blue Line)

In Odia traditions

“We used to pray to the temple idol, but for the last three years, we’ve been commissioning a special 4-feet high Ganesha idol crafted in accordance with the Odia traditions. It’s entirely made of clay and adorned with dhan ke paudhe,” informs Gyan Ranjan, convenor of Shri Jagannath Mandir, adding, “The pandal we are setting-up reflects Odisha’s essence, and is therefore designed in a way that it aims to give the devotees a feeling of experiencing the festivities in the state of Odisha itself... We are expecting around 2,000 worshippers everyday, to join in the celebrations that will begin with the first puja at 8.30am on September 7.”

Where: Shri Jagannath Mandir, Shri Jagannath Marg, Thyagraj Nagar

When: September 7 to 10

Timing: 8.30am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow and Pink Lines)

